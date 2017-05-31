Breaking News Bar
 
5/31/2017

Tirico in, Michaels out on Thursday night football

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Mike Tirico is replacing Al Michaels as the play-by-play announcer for Thursday night games this season.

The NFL needed to approve the switch because its contract with the network calls for the top broadcast team to do Thursday games. NBC has those games from Nov. 9 through the end of the year after CBS handles the first portion of the schedule.

Michaels will still do Sunday night games with Cris Collinsworth as analyst. Collinsworth will continue double duty on the Thursday and Sunday night matchups.

Tirico joined NBC last year from ESPN, where he handled Monday night football play by play.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

