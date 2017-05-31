Injured thumb sidelines Titans backup QB rest of offseason

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker talks with teammates during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee backup quarterback Matt Cassel will have surgery to put a pin in his right thumb after being hurt during the Titans' offseason program.

Cassel was hurt Tuesday during the Titans' closed organized team activity session.

Coach Mike Mularkey announced the injury to Cassel's throwing hand after Wednesday's session. The coach said Cassel will probably be out about six weeks but "should be ready to go for training camp."

The Titans re-signed Cassel earlier this offseason to a two-year deal, and the veteran was expected to run the first-team offense while starter Marcus Mariota continues recovering from a broken right leg hurt Dec. 24 in a loss at Jacksonville.

Mularkey said the Titans will not immediately be looking to add a quarterback. Instead, they will rely on third-string quarterback Alex Tanney, who has been in camp and on the practice squad much of the past two seasons, and undrafted rookie Tyler Ferguson from Western Kentucky for the time being.

"I think we're good," Mularkey said.

The Titans already have adjusted some of their offseason program, doing more 7-on-7 drills to accommodate Mariota.

"Cassel is still around. He is still in meetings. He's doing everything he can to be around the team," Mariota said. "I think it gives other guys opportunities. It gives Tyler an opportunity to show what he can do. It gives Alex a little more reps in practice. It is what it is. It happens. It is unfortunate, because Cassel was doing a great job. But it gives some opportunities for these younger guys."

