5/31/2017

Head of Illinois child welfare agency resigns

Associated Press
CHICAGO -- The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has resigned in the face of an ethics probe and controversy over recent child deaths.

George Sheldon resigned Wednesday, saying he is returning to Florida. The office of Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says DCFS General Counsel Lise Spacapan will serve as interim director during a search for a full-time replacement.

During his two years at DCFS, Sheldon was adroit at obtaining federal funds and creating opportunities for wards who grew up in state custody. However, there is an ongoing ethics probe into contracts that benefited some of his Florida associates.

There also have been several high-profile child fatalities, the latest being the death of Semaj (sa-MAH'-jay) Crosby. The toddler was reported missing shortly after a visit to her home by DCFS investigators. The 1-year-old girl's body was found April 26 under a couch.

