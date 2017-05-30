Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 5/30/2017 7:00 AM

Del Potro wins 1st match at French Open since 2012

  • Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro returns the ball to compatriot Guido Pella during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

  • Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro serves the ball to compatriot Guido Pella during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

  • Britain's Johanna Konta plays a shot against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Britain's Johanna Konta plays a shot against Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh celebrates winning her first round match against Britain's Johanna Konta in three sets, 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Australia's Nick Kyrgios returns the ball to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Paris.

    Associated Press

 
PARIS -- Juan Martin del Potro is back at the French Open for the first time in five years, and the 2009 U.S. Open champion had little trouble picking up a victory.

After a series of wrist operations kept him off tour for months at a time, del Potro has shown that he is once again capable of using his big forehand to great effect and he beat qualifier Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 in an all-Argentine matchup in the first round at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

In another early result at the year's second major tennis tournament, No. 7 seed Johanna Konta of Britain bowed out with a 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to 109th-ranked Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Considering the setting, the result is not all that surprising: Konta has now lost all three matches she's played at the French Open over her career.

Winners included No. 18 Nick Kyrgios and No. 5 Elina Svitolina.

Del Potro showed no sign of the shoulder and back problems that hampered him at the Lyon Open last week and did not face a single break point.

His best result at the French Open was reaching the semifinals in 2009, just months before he won his Grand Slam title in New York.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

