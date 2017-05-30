Ottawa C Derick Brassard to have surgery for torn labrum

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Ottawa Senators center Derick Brassard will require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion says in a statement Tuesday that the tear was found through tests after the Senators' playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Recovery time is expected to be four to five months, and Dorion says he hopes the 29-year-old Brassard will be ready for preseason training camp.

Brassard had 14 goals and 25 assists in 81 regular-season games in his first year with Ottawa. He had four goals and seven assists in 19 playoff games for the Senators, who were eliminated in seven games by the Penguins in the Eastern Conference finals.