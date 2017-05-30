Jets sign WR Chris Harper, waive TE Braedon Bowman

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have signed wide receiver Chris Harper and waived tight end Braedon Bowman.

Harper had 13 catches for 133 yards in nine games with San Francisco last season. He was originally signed by New England in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of California, where he ranks seventh in school history with 163 career receptions.

Bowman was claimed by the Jets off waivers from Jacksonville last September. He played in three games before being placed on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

