IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 30, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Anderson;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Auburn;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
Bloomington;Clear;61;WNW;5;69%
Columbus;Partly cloudy;65;SSW;5;75%
Eagle Creek;Partly cloudy;63;N;3;80%
Elkhart;Clear;55;S;5;74%
Evansville;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;3;80%
Fort Wayne;Cloudy;61;SSW;5;83%
Gary;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;51%
Goshen;Clear;55;S;5;74%
Huntingburg;Clear;67;SW;9;67%
Indianapolis;Partly cloudy;62;NW;5;80%
Knox;Clear;54;SSW;7;74%
Kokomo;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;83%
Lafayette;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%
Muncie;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%
Peru;Partly cloudy;59;SW;6;87%
Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;75%
South Bend;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%
Terre Haute;Clear;62;W;3;74%
Warsaw;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%
_____
_____
