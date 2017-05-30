IN Current Conditions

IN Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 30, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Anderson;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Auburn;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%

Bloomington;Clear;61;WNW;5;69%

Columbus;Partly cloudy;65;SSW;5;75%

Eagle Creek;Partly cloudy;63;N;3;80%

Elkhart;Clear;55;S;5;74%

Evansville;Partly cloudy;63;SSW;3;80%

Fort Wayne;Cloudy;61;SSW;5;83%

Gary;Mostly cloudy;62;SSW;3;51%

Goshen;Clear;55;S;5;74%

Huntingburg;Clear;67;SW;9;67%

Indianapolis;Partly cloudy;62;NW;5;80%

Knox;Clear;54;SSW;7;74%

Kokomo;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;7;83%

Lafayette;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;96%

Muncie;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;89%

Peru;Partly cloudy;59;SW;6;87%

Shelbyville;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;75%

South Bend;Clear;54;Calm;0;77%

Terre Haute;Clear;62;W;3;74%

Warsaw;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;81%

