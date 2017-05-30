Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IN Forecast for Thursday, June 1, 2017

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Mostly sunny;72;51;ENE;10;55%;27%;8

Auburn;Partly sunny;70;49;WNW;9;56%;29%;6

Bloomington;Partly sunny;76;51;NW;8;51%;19%;8

Columbus;Mostly sunny;77;51;WNW;9;51%;22%;8

Eagle Creek;Nice with sunshine;74;52;N;8;53%;24%;8

Elkhart;Clouds and sun;68;49;W;12;57%;21%;6

Evansville;Mostly sunny;82;59;ENE;7;51%;16%;8

Fort Wayne;Clouds and sun;70;50;WNW;11;56%;26%;6

Gary;Mostly sunny;68;53;S;8;50%;11%;7

Goshen;Clouds and sun;68;49;W;12;60%;23%;6

Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;78;55;NE;8;62%;19%;8

Indianapolis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;WNW;9;51%;23%;8

Knox;Partly sunny;69;48;W;11;54%;16%;6

Kokomo;Mostly sunny;71;50;WNW;11;56%;27%;7

Lafayette;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;8;60%;19%;7

Muncie;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;11;53%;27%;8

Peru;Mostly sunny;70;49;WNW;11;61%;27%;7

Shelbyville;Sunshine and nice;76;51;WNW;10;52%;25%;8

South Bend;Clouds and sun;67;50;SSW;11;58%;19%;6

Terre Haute;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;N;8;53%;16%;8

Warsaw;Clouds and sun;68;48;WNW;9;58%;24%;5

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

