IN Forecast for Thursday, June 1, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Mostly sunny;72;51;ENE;10;55%;27%;8
Auburn;Partly sunny;70;49;WNW;9;56%;29%;6
Bloomington;Partly sunny;76;51;NW;8;51%;19%;8
Columbus;Mostly sunny;77;51;WNW;9;51%;22%;8
Eagle Creek;Nice with sunshine;74;52;N;8;53%;24%;8
Elkhart;Clouds and sun;68;49;W;12;57%;21%;6
Evansville;Mostly sunny;82;59;ENE;7;51%;16%;8
Fort Wayne;Clouds and sun;70;50;WNW;11;56%;26%;6
Gary;Mostly sunny;68;53;S;8;50%;11%;7
Goshen;Clouds and sun;68;49;W;12;60%;23%;6
Huntingburg;Mostly sunny;78;55;NE;8;62%;19%;8
Indianapolis;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;WNW;9;51%;23%;8
Knox;Partly sunny;69;48;W;11;54%;16%;6
Kokomo;Mostly sunny;71;50;WNW;11;56%;27%;7
Lafayette;Mostly sunny;72;48;NE;8;60%;19%;7
Muncie;Mostly sunny;72;52;ENE;11;53%;27%;8
Peru;Mostly sunny;70;49;WNW;11;61%;27%;7
Shelbyville;Sunshine and nice;76;51;WNW;10;52%;25%;8
South Bend;Clouds and sun;67;50;SSW;11;58%;19%;6
Terre Haute;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;N;8;53%;16%;8
Warsaw;Clouds and sun;68;48;WNW;9;58%;24%;5
_____
_____
