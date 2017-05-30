Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 5/30/2017 7:00 AM

South Sudan soldiers face trial for deadly hotel rampage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JUBA, South Sudan -- South Sudanese soldiers accused of a horrific attack on foreign aid workers during the country's civil war are facing trial almost a year later.

Twelve of the 20 soldiers accused of rape, torture, killing and looting during the attack on the Terrain hotel compound were in court Tuesday. The assault came during fresh fighting in the capital, Juba, in July.

Witnesses said dozens of soldiers broke into the compound and terrorized residents and staff while the nearby U.N. peacekeeping mission did not respond to pleas for help.

Five foreigners reported being gang-raped, and one local journalist was shot in the head and killed as others were forced to watch.

The trial is a test of South Sudan's ability to hold its soldiers accountable. It is expected to last several weeks.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account