Funeral info for Phil Elfstrom

Funeral arrangements for former Kane County Board chairman Phil Elfstrom are being handled by Moss Family Funeral Homes, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia.

Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday

Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home

Burial: West Side Cemetery, Batavia

Memorial gifts: Covenant Care Hospice Foundation, 3755 E. Main St. Suite 165, St. Charles, 60174