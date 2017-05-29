Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/29/2017 11:50 AM

Michigan's Minor, Virginia's Kwiatkowski win at NCAA tennis

  • University of Michigan's Brienne Minor celebrates her victory over Florida's Belinda Woolcock in the final match of the NCAA women's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017, in Athens, Ga.

  • University of Virginia's Thai-Son Kwiatkowski celebrates his victory over University of North Carolina's William Blumberg in the final match of the NCAA men's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017, in Athens, Ga.

  • University of Virginia's Thai-Son Kwiatkowski celebrates his victory over University of North Carolina's William Blumberg in the final match of the NCAA men's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017, in Athens, Ga.

  • Michigan's Brienne Minor returns to Florida's Belinda Woolcock in the final match of the NCAA women's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Athens, Ga. Minor defeated Woolcock.

  • University of Virginia's Thai-Son Kwiatkowski returns to University of North Carolina's William Blumberg in the final match of the NCAA men's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Athens, Ga. Kwiatkowski won the match.

  • Michigan's Brienne Minor returns to Florida's Belinda Woolcock in the final match of the NCAA women's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Athens, Ga. Minor defeated Woolcock.

  • University of North Carolina'sÂ William Blumberg returns to University of Virginia's Thai-Son Kwiatkowski in the final match of the NCAA men's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Athens, Ga. Kwiatkowski defeated Blumberg.

  • Florida's Belinda Woolcock returns to Michigan's Brienne Minor in the final match of the NCAA women's tennis championship Monday, May, 29, 2017 in Athens, Ga. Minor defeated Woolcock.

ATHENS, Ga. -- Michigan's Brienne Minor and Virginia's Thai-Son Kwiatkowski have won singles titles at the NCAA tennis championships.

Minor defeated Belinda Woolcock from Florida 6-3, 6-3 Monday to become the first female tennis champion in Michigan's history, and only the third player overall from the Wolverines to capture a singles title. The last was Mike Leach in 1982.

On the men's side, Kwiatkowski gave Virginia its second men's singles title in three years, beating William Blumberg from North Carolina 6-4, 7-6 (5) in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference final. Ryan Shane of the Cavaliers won in 2015.

The doubles finals also are being held on the final day of the championships at the University of Georgia.

The team titles were decided last week. Kwiatkowski was part of a Virginia squad that won its third straight men's championship, while Florida captured the women's crown.

