Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 5/29/2017 8:02 AM

Springfield police blame 2 rival groups for shootings

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Springfield police say two rival groups are to blame for much of the increase in shootings this year.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qq5bPU) police have registered 88 shootings so far this year. They left 18 people injured and three dead. That compares to 73 such incidents over the same period last year, when there were seven injuries and one death.

Deputy Chief Dennis Arnold says 40 percent of this year's shootings are linked to the groups. He didn't describe them as gangs. He says it's a matter of the groups "disrespecting" each other, which leads to the attacks.

Police have linked the accidental fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl to the rivalry.

Heading into summer, Arnold says police will continue to focus "very heavily on these two groups."

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account