Springfield police blame 2 rival groups for shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Springfield police say two rival groups are to blame for much of the increase in shootings this year.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register reports (http://bit.ly/2qq5bPU) police have registered 88 shootings so far this year. They left 18 people injured and three dead. That compares to 73 such incidents over the same period last year, when there were seven injuries and one death.

Deputy Chief Dennis Arnold says 40 percent of this year's shootings are linked to the groups. He didn't describe them as gangs. He says it's a matter of the groups "disrespecting" each other, which leads to the attacks.

Police have linked the accidental fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl to the rivalry.

Heading into summer, Arnold says police will continue to focus "very heavily on these two groups."

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com