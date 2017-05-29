Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 5/29/2017 8:00 AM

Western Illinois zoo now home to several new bird species

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COAL VALLEY, Ill. -- Several new bird species have joined a western Illinois zoo in time for the 2017 season.

The (Moline) Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2rQ6CDE ) parakeets, lorikeets and a laughing kookaburra are now among the birds on display at Niabi Zoo's Australian Outback aviary.

Parakeets are native to Australia and feed primarily on seeds. Guests will be able to see the birds up close and feed them.

Visitors can also spot two species of lorikeets. The coconut lorikeet hails from the Eastern Indonesian rainforest, New Guinea and nearby islands. Rainbow lorikeets are found in the rainforest of tropical Eastern Australia.

The laughing kookaburra gets its name from the laugh-like call it makes. It inhabits dry forest areas in Eastern Australia and New Zealand.

The zoo has also added new reptiles, mini-donkeys, Bactrian camels and a giant tortoise.

___

Information from: The Dispatch - The Rock Island Argus, http://www.qconline.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account