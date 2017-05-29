Police: Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI

This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida say Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. The Palm Beach County Sheriffâs Office says on its website that the golf great was arrested Monday and booked at about 7 a.m. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff's office via AP) Associated Press

JUPITER, Fla. -- Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.