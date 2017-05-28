Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
posted: 5/28/2017 7:00 AM

French Open to start with Petra Kvitova's return to court

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during a press conference at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Kvitova has confirmed she is making her comeback at the French Open, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder. Kvitova has missed all season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December.

    Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic adjusts her hair during a press conference at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Paris. Kvitova has confirmed she is making her comeback at the French Open, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder. Kvitova has missed all season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- The French Open is set to start, and the featured match on Day 1 will be two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's return to competition less than six months after being stabbed.

The year's second Grand Slam tournament begins on the red clay of Roland Garros on Sunday.

The opening match in the main stadium is Kvitova against 86th-ranked Julie Boserup of the United States.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

Others in action Sunday include seven-time major champion Venus Williams, top-ranked Angelique Kerber and 15-year-old American wild-card entry Amanda Anisimova against an opponent a decade older.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account