updated: 5/28/2017 12:55 PM

LeBron undaunted by challenge of facing Warriors in Finals

  • FILE - In this June 2, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. While there have been 14 rematches in NBA Finals history, this year's meeting between LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will be the first trilogy in league history.

    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this June 16, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) look at each other during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Cleveland. While there have been 14 rematches in NBA Finals history, this year's meeting between LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will be the first trilogy in league history.

    Associated Press

 
By TOM WITHERS
Associated Press
 
 

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- LeBron James says the challenge of facing the Golden State Warriors in the Finals is "up there" with any of his career.

Appearing in his seventh straight Finals, James knows the Cleveland Cavaliers are underdogs as they prepare to the play the Western Conference champions for the third straight year. This version of the Warriors is even scarier than previous ones as Kevin Durant is now playing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

James was in a similar situation in Miami when he went up against San Antonio and a roster of future Hall of Famers.

The three-time champion said playing Golden State is "going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise."

Reminded that Las Vegas oddsmakers had made him an underdog in six of his eight Finals, James quipped, "I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn't matter."

