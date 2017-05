White Sox's Miguel Gonzalez perfect through 6

hello

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Chicago White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez has retired the first 18 batters he's faced on Sunday.

Chicago has a 7-0 lead over the Detroit Tigers entering the bottom of the sixth inning.

Gonzalez entered the game with a 3-5 record and had lost his last five starts with a 6.99 earned run average during that span.