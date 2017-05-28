Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/28/2017 5:45 PM

LEADING OFF: Trout gets checked, Price makes season debut

  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout grimaces after stealing second during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play.

    Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) steals second as the ball gets away from Miami Marlins shortstop JT Riddle during the fifth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Miami. Trout injured his thumb on the play.

    Associated Press

  • Baltimore Orioles' pitcher Alec Asher, right, reacts during the Houston Astros' six-run second inning as he conferences with catcher Welington Castillo, left, and pitching coach Roger McDowell during a baseball game Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Houston.

    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

___

TROUT OUT?

The Angels will see how star Mike Trout is feeling, a day after he sprained his left thumb making a headfirst slide to steal a base in Miami. Trout left the game and X-rays were negative. The outfielder was scheduled for an MRI back in California before the series opener vs. Atlanta, and hopes to avoid the disabled list. The reigning AL MVP is hitting .337 and tied with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for the major league home run lead with 16.

PRICE PRIMED

Red Sox lefty David Price is set to make his season debut, starting against the White Sox in Chicago. He has been sidelined since in early spring training because of a strained left elbow. The 31-year-old former AL Cy Young Award winner made two Triple-A rehab starts and gave up nine runs and 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. Price went 17-9 for Boston last year.

SKIDDING

The Orioles have lost a season-worst seven in a row and been outscored 38-17 during the skid. Dylan Bundy (5-3, 2.92 ERA) aims to end the rut when he starts at Camden Yards against Yankees rookie Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 4.30 ERA).

KEEP TRYING

Marlins righty Edinson Volquez leads the majors in the losses going into this start at home against the Phillies. He is 0-7 with a 4.82 ERA. Volquez signed with Miami after going 10-11 with a 5.37 ERA last year for Kansas City.

FILLING IN

Oakland plans to recall righty Daniel Mengden from Triple-A Nashville to make his first major league start of the season in Cleveland. The 24-year-old missed much of the first two months following surgery on his right foot. He is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in four Triple-A starts this year. He reached the majors for the first time last season and went 2-9 with a 6.50 ERA in 14 starts for the A's.

