Portland mayor praises men killed during anti-Muslim rant

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler speak at a news conference after a man fatally stabbed two men Friday on a light-rail train when they tried to stop him from yelling anti-Muslim slurs at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab, in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 27, 2017. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. Associated Press

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks at a news conference after a man fatally stabbed two men Friday on a light-rail train when they tried to stop him from yelling anti-Muslim slurs at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab in Portland, Ore., Saturday, May 27, 2017. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. Associated Press

Coco Douglas, 8, leaves a handmade sign and rocks she painted at a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. From left are Coco's brother, Desmond Douglas; her father, Christopher Douglas; and her stepmother, Angel Sauls. Associated Press

This booking photo provided by Multnomah County Sheriff's Office shows Jeremy Joseph Christian. Authorities on Saturday, May 27, 2017 identified Christian as the suspect in the fatal stabbing of two people on a Portland light-rail train in Oregon. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP) Associated Press

Angel Sauls, left, helps her stepdaughter, Coco Douglas arrange a sign and some painted rocks she made for a memorial in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, May 27, 2017, for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women. Associated Press

A sign of thanks rests against a traffic light pole at a memorial outside the transit center in Portland, Ore. on Saturday, May 27, 2017. People stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland. Suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack and will make a first court appearance Tuesday. Associated Press

A heart-shaped wreath covered with positive messages hangs on a traffic light pole at a memorial for two bystanders who were stabbed to death Friday, while trying to stop a man who was yelling anti-Muslim slurs and acting aggressively toward two young women, including one wearing a Muslim head covering, on a light-trail train in Portland, Ore, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A memorial grew all day Saturday outside the transit center in Portland, as people stopped with flowers, candles, signs and painted rocks. Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack. Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The mayor of Portland, Oregon, hailed as "heroes" two men who were stabbed to death trying to protect two women police say were the target of an anti-Muslim rant by a man on a light-rail train - a crime that shocked this city that prides itself on its tolerance.

Police said they'll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the men Friday. Christian's social media postings indicate an affinity for Nazis and political violence.

The attack happened on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims, and it sent shockwaves through Portland. A memorial where the stabbing occurred grew steadily Saturday and there were night time vigils.

"That people feel emboldened to come out and show their racism and bigotry in that way is horrifying to me. It's a gut check for everywhere - and absolutely for Portland," said Christopher Douglas, who stopped at the memorial. "Portland ... floats in a little bit of a bubble of its own liberal comfort and I think the reality is sinking in."

Christian was being held in the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, attempted murder, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He was arrested a short time after the attack.

He will make a first court appearance Tuesday, and it wasn't clear if he had an attorney. A phone at his home in Portland rang unanswered Saturday, and no one came to the door at his parents' home.

Police identified the victims as Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland. Police say Best died at the scene and that Meche died at a hospital.

Meche's mother, Asha Deliverance of Ashland, Oregon, confirmed on Facebook that her son had been killed. She did not immediately return a call to her business phone listing or a message sent through social media.

"He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever," she wrote.

Meche graduated last year from Reed College in Portland with a bachelor's degree in economics, the college said on its website. Mayor Ted Wheeler said at a news conference that Best was an Army veteran and a city employee.

"These two men died heroes as a result of a horrific act of racist violence."

Police say Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, of Portland was also stabbed in the attack and is in serious condition at a Portland hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said one of the two young women on the train was wearing a hijab. The assailant was ranting on many topics, using "hate speech or biased language," police Sgt. Pete Simpson said.

Dyjuana Hudson, a mother of one of the girls, told The Oregonian/OregonLive (http://bit.ly/2qurEGz) that the man began a racial tirade as soon as he spotted the girls. Her daughter is African-American and was with a friend who was wearing a hijab, she said.

"He was saying that Muslims should die," Hudson said.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney for Oregon are working with Portland police. The FBI says it's too early to say whether the slayings qualify as a federal hate crime however Christian faces intimidation charges, the state equivalent of a hate crime.

Wheeler decried the charged national political environment surrounding immigration.

"Violent words can lead to violent acts," Wheeler said. "All elected leaders in America...must work deliberately to change our political dialogue."

The Portland Mercury, one of the city's alternative weeklies, posted an article on its website saying Christian showed up at a free speech march in late April with a baseball bat to confront protesters and the bat was confiscated by police.

The article included video clips of a man wearing a metal chain around his neck and draped in an American flag shouting "I'm a nihilist! This is my safe place!" as protesters crowd around him. The Oregonian/OregonLive also had video from the April 29 march showing Christian.

Simpson confirmed the man in the videos was Christian and said investigators were aware of them.

On what appears to be Christian's Facebook page he showed sympathy for Nazis and wrote last month "May all the Gods Bless Timothy McVeigh, a TRUE PATRIOT!!!," a reference to the man who bombed a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

Neighbors who live next to Christian's parents' house - which was also his last listed address in court records - said the family was quiet.

One neighbor, Kenny Jenkins, said he occasionally saw Christian riding his bike around the neighborhood.

In 2002, Christian was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnaping after he rode to a convenience store on his bike and held up employees there with a gun, according to court records and his court-appointed defense attorney at the time, Matthew Kaplan.

Kaplan said he remembers the case vividly because Christian was so young, so earnest and had never been in trouble before. At the time, the attorney suspected the onset of mental health problems.

Muhammad A. Najieb, an imam at a local Muslim Community Center, said Saturday the two young women "could have been the victims, but three heroes jumped in and supported them. He said a fundraising page launched by his group for the families of the dead bystanders, the surviving victim and the two young women had raised $50,000 in just two hours.

"I am very thankful as a Muslim, I am very thankful as a Portlander ... that we stand together here as one," he said.

