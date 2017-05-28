Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Ostlund's "The Square"

Director Ruben Ostlund with his Palme d'Or award for his film The Square during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Actress Diane Kruger with her Best Actress award for her role in the film In The Fade poses for photographers during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Directors Yorgos Lanthimos with his joint Best screenplay award for the film A Killing of a Sacred Deer poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Director Ruben Ostlund, centre, with his Palme d'Or award for his film The Square, presented by actress Juliette Binoche, left, and jury president Pedro Almodovar during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Directors Lynne Ramsay, left, with her joint Best screenplay award and actor Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor award both for the film You Were Never Really Here, pose for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Actor Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor award for the film You Were Never Really Here poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Directors Lynne Ramsay with her joint Best screenplay award for the film You Were Never Really Here poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Director Andrey Zvyagintsev with his Jury Prize award for his film Loveless poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Jury member Will Smith waves to fans upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Diane Kruger reacts after she was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award for her role in the film In The Fade, during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Actors Adrien Brody, left, and Mathieu Amalric pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Based On A True Story at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 27, 2017. Associated Press

Jury members Will Smith, left, and Jessica Chastain pose for photographers upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP) Associated Press

Director Fatih Akin, right, and actress Diane Kruger pose for photographers upon arrival at the award ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Actor Joaquin Phoenix with his Best Actor award for the film You Were Never Really Here poses for photographers during a photo call following the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Actress Diane Kruger with her Best Actress award for her role in the film In The Fade poses for photographers during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

Director Ruben Ostlund with his Palme d'Or award for his film The Square during the awards ceremony at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Associated Press

CANNES, France -- The Cannes Film Festival awarded its coveted Palme d'Or award to Ruben Ostlund's "The Square" on Sunday, while Sofia Coppola became only the second woman to win the best director award.

"Oh my god! OK," the Swedish filmmaker exclaimed after he bounded onto the stage to collect the prestigious Palme.

Coppola won best director for "The Beguiled," her remake of Don Siegel's 1971 Civil War drama. The first - and until now only - female winner of the prize was Soviet director Yuliya Ippolitovna Solntseva in 1961.

Dominic West, Elisabeth Moss and Claes Bang star in "The Square." Bang plays the curator of an art museum, who sets up "The Square," an installation inviting passers-by to acts of altruism. But after he reacts foolishly to the theft of his phone, the respected father of two finds himself dragged into shameful situations.

Diane Kruger was named best actress and Joaquin Phoenix best actor as the prestigious festival celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Kruger was honored for her performance in Fatih Akin's "In the Fade." In the drama, she played a German woman whose son and Turkish husband are killed in a bomb attack.

"I'm overcome," Kruger said. "Thank you a thousand times."

Phoenix was recognized for his role in Lynne Ramsay's thriller "You Were Never Really Here," in which he played a tormented war veteran trying to save a teenage girl from a sex trafficking ring.

The actor wore sneakers on stage as he collected the prize. He said his leather shoes had been flown ahead of him.

He apologized for his appearance, saying the prize was "totally unexpected."

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar presided over the competition jury.

The French AIDS drama "120 Beats Per Minute" won the Grand Prize from the jury. The award recognizes a strong film that missed out on the top prize, the Palme d'Or.

The jury also presented a special prize to celebrate the festival's 70th anniversary, to actress Nicole Kidman.

Kidman wasn't at the French Rivera ceremony, but sent a video message from Nashville, saying she was "absolutely devastated" to miss the show.

Jury member Will Smith made the best of the situation, pretending to be Kidman.

He fake-cried and said in halting French, "merci beaucoup madames et monsieurs."