Reysol beats Ardija 4-2 to take lead in J-League

TOKYO -- Kosuke Taketomi scored two goals in the second half as Kashiwa Reysol beat Omiya Ardija 4-2 Saturday to take the lead in the J-League.

Hiroyuki Komoto gave the visitors an early lead with his first goal of the season two minutes in but Junya Ito equalized with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Kashiwa seized momentum with two goals in five minutes in the second half by Taketomi.

Cristiano sealed the win with his fifth goal of the season in the 66th.

Kashiwa improved to 27 points, two ahead of Gamba Osaka.

Elsewhere, Hugo Vieira scored two goals and Ken Matsubara added another as Yokohama F Marinos beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-1 to improve to 20 points.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Jubilo Iwata finished in a goalless draw.