Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 5/27/2017 7:00 AM

Reysol beats Ardija 4-2 to take lead in J-League

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TOKYO -- Kosuke Taketomi scored two goals in the second half as Kashiwa Reysol beat Omiya Ardija 4-2 Saturday to take the lead in the J-League.

Hiroyuki Komoto gave the visitors an early lead with his first goal of the season two minutes in but Junya Ito equalized with five minutes remaining in the first half.

Kashiwa seized momentum with two goals in five minutes in the second half by Taketomi.

Cristiano sealed the win with his fifth goal of the season in the 66th.

Kashiwa improved to 27 points, two ahead of Gamba Osaka.

Elsewhere, Hugo Vieira scored two goals and Ken Matsubara added another as Yokohama F Marinos beat Shimizu S-Pulse 3-1 to improve to 20 points.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Jubilo Iwata finished in a goalless draw.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account