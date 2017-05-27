Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/27/2017 2:28 PM

Yankees held hitless into 6th by Cotton, but beat A's 3-2

  • New York Yankees' Matt Holliday, right, celebrates with Gary Sanchez, left after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Oakland Athletics' Jharel Cotton delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, moves to catch a ball hit by Oakland Athletics' Trevor Plouffe after Starlin Castro, left, lost control of the ball during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin (6) argues with umpire Will Little after being ejected from the game during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New York.

    Associated Press

  • New York Yankees' CC Sabathia delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Saturday, May 27, 2017, in New York.

    Associated Press

 
By BEN WALKER
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Oakland rookie Jharel Cotton held the Yankees hitless until Matt Holliday launched a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth inning that sent resurgent CC Sabathia and New York to a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge was in the right spot for a pair of key catches to boost the AL East leaders, who won with just two hits.

Sabathia (5-2) has won three straight starts for the first time since April 2013. The 36-year-old lefty pitched into the seventh and struck out nine.

Dellin Betances escaped a second-and-third, one-out jam in the eighth, an inning that included the ejections of A's hitter Jed Lowrie and manager Bob Melvin for arguing strike three calls. Betances closed for his fifth save.

Cotton (3-5) was promoted from Triple-A Nashville before the game. He began the season in the Athletics' rotation but was sent down to the minors May 11 to refine his game.

