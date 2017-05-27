Breaking News Bar
 
Associated Press
IN Forecast for Monday, May 29, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Showers and t-storms;77;57;WNW;12;80%;72%;4

Auburn;Rain and a t-storm;76;56;WNW;8;79%;73%;3

Bloomington;Showers and t-storms;78;58;WNW;9;84%;70%;3

Columbus;Thunderstorms;81;59;WNW;11;82%;73%;3

Eagle Creek;Showers and t-storms;76;58;WNW;11;76%;71%;4

Elkhart;Showers and t-storms;73;55;W;10;77%;71%;2

Evansville;A heavy thunderstorm;83;61;WNW;12;73%;64%;3

Fort Wayne;Rain and a t-storm;76;57;W;10;79%;74%;3

Gary;Showers and t-storms;70;57;WSW;9;77%;74%;2

Goshen;Showers and t-storms;74;55;W;11;80%;72%;3

Huntingburg;A heavy thunderstorm;79;58;WNW;12;82%;66%;3

Indianapolis;Showers and t-storms;78;58;W;11;78%;70%;3

Knox;Showers and t-storms;73;54;W;10;76%;69%;3

Kokomo;A t-storm or two;76;57;W;13;82%;82%;3

Lafayette;A couple of t-storms;75;54;W;10;82%;65%;4

Muncie;Showers and t-storms;77;59;WNW;14;76%;72%;3

Peru;A t-storm or two;75;56;W;13;87%;72%;3

Shelbyville;Showers and t-storms;81;59;WNW;13;76%;70%;3

South Bend;Rain and a t-storm;72;54;W;11;78%;72%;2

Terre Haute;Showers and t-storms;78;57;WNW;12;76%;70%;4

Warsaw;Rain and a t-storm;74;55;W;9;81%;70%;3

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

