Indiana
updated: 5/27/2017 8:04 AM

Indiana offers $10M in grants for teachers in STEM subjects

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana is offering nonprofit groups nearly $10 million in grants to help recruit teachers with expertise in the high-demand science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Indiana lawmakers created the grant program in 2013 for nonprofits working to recruit and prepare teachers in schools facing a shortage of teachers with training and expertise in the so-called STEM fields.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will accept applications for the grants until June 30.

Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers says the grants are helping Indiana ensure that more students are prepared for careers in the high-paying technical fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Teachers receiving support through the grant program must seek employment in an eligible Indiana public school.

