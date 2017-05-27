Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
WWII bomber plane to appear at Scott Air Force Base show

Associated Press
BELLEVILLE, Ill. -- An iconic World War II aircraft is slated to appear at the Scott Air Force Base airshow.

The B-17 Bomber "Sentimental Journey" comes to the event as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour on June 10 and June 11. The Belleville News-Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2rzWwpY ) the tour includes three other restored WWII combat aircraft. It will make stops in 50 cities through October to educate people about the role of aviation in combat.

Visitors can climb aboard the bomber to explore it. The B-17 is one of just 10 in the world that still flies. It was nicknamed the "Flying Fortress" for its ability to suffer extensive damage and still return home. It was used in every theater of the war.

Event details can be found at: http://www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017/ .

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

