Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/27/2017 10:50 PM

Mother of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick killed in boat accident

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the 2014 TIME 100 Gala in New York. Kalanick's mother died in a boat accident Friday evening, May 26, 2017, in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this April 29, 2014 file photo, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick arrives at the 2014 TIME 100 Gala in New York. Kalanick's mother died in a boat accident Friday evening, May 26, 2017, in Fresno County, the company said. Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, were riding hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake in the eastern part of the county, authorities said. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

FRESNO, Calif. -- The mother of the CEO of the ride-hailing company Uber died in a boat accident in a California lake, the company said.

Bonnie Kalanick, 71, died after the boat she and her husband, Donald, 78, were riding in hit a rock in Pine Flat Lake and sank, Fresno County authorities said.

They are the parents of Travis Kalanick, 40, who founded Uber in 2009. The company has since grown to become an international operation with a market value of nearly $70 billion.

The Kalanicks, from the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, have been longtime boaters. In a memo to Uber staff, Liane Hornsey, the chief human resources officer, called the Friday evening accident an "unthinkable tragedy." She wrote that "everyone in the Uber family knows how incredibly close Travis is to his parents."

Officers were called to the scene and found the couple on a shore of the lake, the Sheriff's office said in a statement.

Bonnie Kalanick died at the scene, and her husband suffered moderate injuries, the sheriff's office said.

An autopsy of Bonnie Kalanick is planned, the office said.

Donald Kalanick is being treated at a hospital and is in stable condition, the company said.

The couple's other son, Cory Kalanick, is a firefighter with the Fresno Fire Department.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account