LEADING OFF: Homer Simpson hits Hall of Fame, Keuchel back

FILE - In this July 11, 2008, file photo, a person in a Homer Simpson costume throws the first pitch before the start of the baseball game between the Florida Marlins' and Los Angeles Dodgers' at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Still hugely popular 25 years after it first aired, The Simpsons episode "Homer at the Bat," featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries gets a fitting tribute Saturday, May 27, 2017, from the national pastime at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Jesse Hahn (32) walks off the field with the team trainer during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Oakland, Calif. Associated Press

A look at what's happening all around the majors Saturday:

D'OH!

Fans at the Hall of Fame figure to be animated when Homer Simpson gets "inducted" at Cooperstown. An exhibit dedicated to "The Simpsons" will open, 25 years after the popular episode "Homer at the Bat" originally aired. That show featured the guest voices of nine All-Stars - actual Hall of Famers Ozzie Smith and Wade Boggs, who appeared in cartoon form, will be on hand for the ceremony.

HOWDY, HOUSTON

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel is expected to come off the 10-day disabled list and start at home vs. Baltimore. The lefty has been out because of a pinched nerve in his neck. He's 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA, including a dominant 3-0 mark with a 0.94 ERA at Minute Maid Park. Also set to return is catcher Brian McCann, who's been on the concussion DL.

START ME UP

After resting his arm for two weeks, Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to start playing catch. The 29-year-old lefty, who last year helped the Chicago Cubs win their first World Series title since 1908, has not thrown in a game since May 13 because of tendinitis and bursitis in his pitching shoulder. Chapman is 1-0 with a 3.55 ERA and seven saves in eight chances this year. He was on the DL with left shoulder inflammation for more than five weeks in 2011 while with Cincinnati, and he said this felt similar.

TRY AGAIN

With its rotation suddenly missing some key members, the Athletics will call up Jharel Cotton for a start at Yankee Stadium. Cotton (3-4, 5.68) was demoted to the minors earlier this month after an inconsistent beginning to the season. Dominant at times, Cotton has also been prone to giving up home runs, including five over his final two starts before being sent to Triple-A. Oakland needs every arm it can get with right-handers Kendall Graveman and Jesse Hahn both likely headed to the disabled list.

OLD FRIENDS

Arizona ace Zack Greinke will face his former team in a game at Milwaukee, as will Brewers starter Chase Anderson. Greinke (6-2, 2.82) has won all four of his starts this month, striking out 38 and walking just four over 30 1/3 innings. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 2/3 innings against the Brewers. Anderson (2-1, 4.25) allowed six runs in four innings in his last start, a 13-6 loss to the Cubs.