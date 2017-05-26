Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 5/26/2017 11:29 AM

Class-action lawsuit against Illinois college is certified

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- A federal judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against Oakton Community College that alleges a professor was wrongfully fired.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2rY9DCp ) reports U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's decision last week could open the lawsuit to include some of the 79 former employees who had been receiving payments from the State Universities Retirement System.

The college's disputed 2015 hiring policy came after it was fined for violating part of Illinois' return-to-work law, which fines public colleges when its teachers' classes and pension payments exceed certain amounts.

Former instructor Barry Dayton filed the lawsuit after the policy was implemented. He alleged the policy violates age discrimination laws.

Dayton's attorney says about 20 former employees expressed interest in joining the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks re-employment and payments for damages.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account