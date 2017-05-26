Class-action lawsuit against Illinois college is certified

hello

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- A federal judge has certified a class-action lawsuit against Oakton Community College that alleges a professor was wrongfully fired.

The Daily Herald (http://bit.ly/2rY9DCp ) reports U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly's decision last week could open the lawsuit to include some of the 79 former employees who had been receiving payments from the State Universities Retirement System.

The college's disputed 2015 hiring policy came after it was fined for violating part of Illinois' return-to-work law, which fines public colleges when its teachers' classes and pension payments exceed certain amounts.

Former instructor Barry Dayton filed the lawsuit after the policy was implemented. He alleged the policy violates age discrimination laws.

Dayton's attorney says about 20 former employees expressed interest in joining the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks re-employment and payments for damages.

___

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com