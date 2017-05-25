Marisnick homers in 8th to lift Astros past Tigers, 7-6

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, left, walks off the mound as Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler, right, talks with Justin Verlander after Verlander gave up a two-run home run to Houston Astros' Marwin Gonzalez during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' George Springer reacts after being called out on strikes to end the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates his two-run home run off Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander with Jose Altuve during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick, right, steals second past Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki watches his single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton hits a solo home run off Houston Astros pitcher Will Harris during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki runs to first after hitting a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton, right, shakes hands with third base coach Dave Clark after hitting a solo home run off Houston Astros relief pitcher Will Harris during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston Astros' Jake Marisnick (6) celebrates his go-ahead solo home run off relief pitcher Alex Wilson (30) with George Springer during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Jake Marisnick hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning for Houston's fourth homer of the game, lifting the Astros to a 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.

The Tigers tied it 6-6 in the top of the eighth when Jose Iglesias doubled off reliever Luke Gregerson (2-1) to drive in Andrew Romine.

Marisnick's homer to deep center off Detroit reliever Alex Wilson (1-2) gave Houston the lead back. Ken Giles got the last three outs for his 13th save as the Astros won three of four from the Tigers.

Carlos Correa, Marwin Gonzalez and Juan Centeno all homered off Justin Verlander in Houston's five-run fourth that gave the Astros a 5-3 lead.

Correa returned from two-game absence (illness) to hit his seventh homer of the season, a two-run shot off Verlander in the fourth that pulled Houston to 3-2. One batter later, Gonzalez homered to right field with Evan Gattis aboard to put the Astros ahead. Centeno capped the scoring in the inning with a solo shot to left center.

It marked just the second time in Verlander's career where he allowed three home runs in a single inning. He allowed six runs and nine hits while walking four and striking out three in 5 2/3 innings.

Justin Upton's RBI single in the fifth pulled the Tigers within one, before Gattis' run-scoring double in the bottom of the inning extended Houston's lead to 6-4. Upton then homered, his ninth, in the seventh to pull Detroit within one again.

Detroit took an early lead in the second after Upton singled to score J.D. Martinez. Martinez extended the lead to 2-0 in the fourth with a homer off a curveball from Mike Fiers that he sent 430 feet onto the train tracks in left center.

The Tigers led 3-0 after Iglesias' RBI double in the fourth scored Alex Avila before the Astros took over the lead in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: C James McCann exited the game in the fourth inning after getting hit by a pitch on the left hand. McCann's pinkie appeared to be bleeding as he walked off the field. Avila, who injured his own hand on a catcher's interference play on Wednesday, entered the game for McCann. Detroit recalled C John Hicks from Triple-A Toledo to catch in Friday's doubleheader.

Astros: C Brian McCann passed a concussion test Wednesday and expects to play Saturday, when he is eligible to return from the seven-day concussion disabled list. ... RHP Collin McHugh (elbow) threw off of a mound for the first time in his rehab on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Buck Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to start the first game of Detroit's doubleheader against the White Sox on Friday. Farmer is 0-6 with a 6.84 ERA in 32 career appearances for Detroit. LHP Matt Boyd (2-4) will start the second game.

Astros: RHP Joe Musgrove (3-4) will make his 10th start this season, having allowed two runs or less in three of his last five starts.