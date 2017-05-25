WASHINGTON -- Pentagon probe finds more than 100 civilians were killed after a U.S. bomb hit a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March.
updated: 5/25/2017 9:29 AM
Pentagon probe finds more than 100 civilians were killed after a U.S. bomb hit a building in Mosul, Iraq, in March
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.