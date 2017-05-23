Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 5/23/2017 7:00 AM

Leroy Sane pulls out of Germany's Confederations Cup squad

  • Manchester City's Leroy Sane centre controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford, at Vicarage Road, in Watford, England. (Steven Paston/PA/ via AP)

BERLIN -- Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has pulled out of Germany's Confederations Cup squad so he can undergo a nasal operation.

The German soccer federation says Sane will miss Germany's friendly against Denmark in Copenhagen on June 6, the World Cup qualifier against San Marino in Nuremberg four days later, and the Confederations Cup in Russia.

Sane says "I'd have liked to be there in Russia (but) I've decided in consultation with the doctors to use the summer break for this operation so I can start the new season without any difficulties."

The 21-year-old Sane has made six appearances for Germany.

