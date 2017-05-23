Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/23/2017 12:17 PM

3 Michigan State players accused of assault violated policy

Associated Press
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- A lawyer says three Michigan State University football players have been found in violation of campus policy after a sexual assault investigation.

Michigan State says federal law bars it from releasing the report or discussing the findings. But the report was shared with attorney Karen Truszkowski, who represents the alleged victim.

Truszkowski said Tuesday that the players will go through a campus penalty phase. The most severe penalty would be expulsion.

Separately, a prosecutor still is reviewing a police report for possible criminal charges.

Federal law requires Michigan State to investigate campus complaints about sexual harassment, apart from any police investigation. Truszkowski says she thinks the school's investigation was "fair and reasonable."

The names of the three players haven't been released, but they've been suspended from team activities since February.

