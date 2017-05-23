Breaking News Bar
 
LEADING OFF: Sale tries for 9th double-digit K game in row

  Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) celebrates with coaches and teammates after closing out a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Santana pitched nine complete innings in Minnesota's 2-0 win.

    
    Associated Press

  Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi stretches to reach the base as he's tagged out by Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo while trying to advance during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

    
    Associated Press

  Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Luis Garcia wipes his face as he walks to the dugout after the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Philadelphia. Colorado won 8-1.

    
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:

___

A BIG FAN

Red Sox ace Chris Sale can set a major league record by striking out at least 10 batters in his ninth straight game when he starts against Texas at Fenway Park. The lefty has already matched the mark of eight in a row, which he did in 2015 with the White Sox and Pedro Martinez accomplished with Boston in 1999. Sale has fanned 95 in 65 2/3 over nine starts in his first year with the Red Sox.

TWIN WIN

Minnesota goes for its first three-game sweep at Camden Yards since 1996 when emerging right-hander Jose Berrios pitches against Chris Tillman. The AL Central-leading Twins won the series opener 14-7, then turned to pitching as Ervin Santana shut out the Orioles 2-0 Tuesday night.

NEED HELP

Jeremy Hellickson is off to a nice start for the Phillies, taking a 5-1 record into this outing at home vs. Colorado. But he could use some help - he has more wins the rest of Philadelphia's rotation has combined (four).

NICE START

Mariners righty Sam Gaviglio looks to build upon his first big league start, when he threw five shutout innings against the White Sox last week. Gaviglio will pitch in Washington, where Bryce Harper and the Nationals homered four times in romping past Seattle 10-1 Tuesday night.

