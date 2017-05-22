Breaking News Bar
 
5/22/2017

Gibson out, Bernier makes 1st playoff start in net for Ducks

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) vies for the puck with Nashville Predators center Vernon Fiddler during the first period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons falls onto Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier during the second period of Game 5 in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, May 20, 2017.

    Associated Press

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Anaheim goalie Jonathan Bernier is making his first career playoff start in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Nashville Predators.

The Ducks trail the series 3-2 and need a win Monday night to force Game 7 on Wednesday night back in Anaheim.

John Gibson started the first five games of this series but left after the first period of Saturday's 3-1 loss to Nashville. Gibson skated Monday morning, but Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said he hadn't gotten an update on the goalie's status before talking to reporters.

Bernier finished up Game 5, and this will be his fourth game this postseason and fifth overall. He is 1-1 with a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals against average this postseason.

Jhonas Enroth is dressed as his backup.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

