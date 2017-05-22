Feldman, Schebler lead Reds to 5-1 win over Indians

Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler (43) celebrates with Jose Peraza (9) after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Adam Duvall hits an RBI single off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) lies on the warning track after running into the outfield wall while chasing a foul ball in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton catches a ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Scott Feldman throws in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Cincinnati. Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- Scott Feldman struck out a season-high nine while ending Cincinnati's long stretch of ineffective starts, and Scott Schebler homered for the third straight game on Monday night, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians.

The Reds took the opener of the annual intrastate series. The teams play two games in Cincinnati followed by two in Cleveland. The Indians had won their last four at Great American Ball Park and six straight overall in the Ohio series.

Feldman (3-4) got the first victory by a Reds starter since May 9. He gave up four hits, including Jason Kipnis' homer, while becoming the first Cincinnati starter in the last 10 games to make it through six innings. The Reds' rotation is last in the NL in ERA and innings pitched.

Three relievers closed out a seven-hitter for Cincinnati's second victory in 10 games.