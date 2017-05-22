Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/22/2017 7:27 AM

Official: Storm triggered sensor that halted roller coaster

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Six Flags Over Texas says stormy weather including high winds triggered a safety sensor that halted a new roller coaster and left eight riders stranded for hours.

The 120-foot-tall (36-meter-tall) Joker ride shut down early Saturday during an overnight high school senior event at the park in Arlington, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of Dallas. Firefighters using ladder trucks reached the riders and helped them down in a three-hour process during rainy weather.

The Joker ride, named for a DC Comics villain, debuted over the weekend.

Park spokeswoman Sharon Parker says headwinds caused sensors to stop the roller coaster at a safe location on the track and that the ride reopened Sunday after inspectors checked it was safe to operate.

___

Online:


http://newfor2017.sixflags.com/overtexas/

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account