Juventus clinches record 6th straight Serie A title

Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Diego Falcinelli during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Associated Press

Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Gian Marco Ferrari during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Associated Press

Juventus' Paulo Dybala, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Associated Press

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Associated Press

ROME -- Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

Torino won five consecutive titles from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled due to World War II), Inter Milan took five straight from 2006-10 and Juventus claimed a handful from 1931-35.