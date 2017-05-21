Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 5/21/2017 9:01 AM

Juventus clinches record 6th straight Serie A title

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

    Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Juventus' Paulo Dybala, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

    Juventus' Paulo Dybala, right, scores a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Gian Marco Ferrari during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

    Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Gian Marco Ferrari during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Diego Falcinelli during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

    Juventus' Leonardo Bonucci, right, jumps for the ball with Crotone's Diego Falcinelli during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Crotone at the Juventus stadium, in Turin, Italy, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By ANDREW DAMPF
Associated Press
 
 

ROME -- Juventus clinched a record sixth straight Serie A title with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Crotone in the penultimate round Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic gave Juventus the lead 12 minutes in by redirecting a cross from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala scored with a precise free kick shortly before the break and Alex Sandro added another with a header near the end.

Juventus moved four points clear of second-placed Roma, which last Sunday handed the Bianconeri their first Serie A loss since January.

Since Serie A was founded in 1929, no club had previously won more than five straight titles.

Torino won five consecutive titles from 1943-49 (including a season that was canceled due to World War II), Inter Milan took five straight from 2006-10 and Juventus claimed a handful from 1931-35.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account