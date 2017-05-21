Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
Body of man whose body was found shot at mall identified

Associated Press
SKOKIE, Ill. -- Police in suburban Chicago have identified the man whose body was found shot several times in a stairwell of a popular shopping center.

In a news release, the Skokie Police Department says identified the man as 34-year-old Eric P. Cybak of Chicago. Cybak's body was found at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center. The release says that the man's death has been classified as a homicide after preliminary results of an autopsy being conducted by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office revealed that the man was shot to death.

Police also say that the investigation indicates the man was not a random victim of gun violence and that there the public is not in any danger as a result of the shooting.

Article Comments ()
