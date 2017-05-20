Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 5/20/2017 7:00 AM

Gen. Lee the last Confederate statue removed in New Orleans

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

    Associated Press

  • Workers take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • CORRECTS TITLE FROM PRESIDENT TO GENERAL Workers prepare to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee, former general of the Confederacy, which stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The city is completing the Southern city's removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans. The city of New Orleans plans to take down the confederate statue on Friday, May 18, 2017, completing the southern cityâs removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

  • Police motorcycles block Lee Circle as workers prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans.

  • Onlookers watch as workers prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Onlookers watch as workers prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, center, talks to masked workers wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, as they prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Security personnel wearing a mask stands atop a hotel in Lee Circle as workers prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, Friday, May 19, 2017, in New Orleans.

  • Workers wearing masks, helmets and bulletproof vests prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, right, talks with a masked worker wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, as they prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Melanie Morel-Ensminger, a Unitarian minister from New Orleans, who is in favor of the removal of confederate monuments, watches as workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, center, talks to masked workers wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, as they prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Quess More, form the group Take 'Em Down NOLA, talks to the crowd as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, background, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Heather Stanfield dances in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Roscoe Adair 6, draws a heart with chalk in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • A man rides a unicycle in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers wearing masks and bullet proof vests take a break as they prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers prepare to take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • Workers take down the statue of former confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

  • A statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard is removed from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, just after 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The removal of the statue comes after the city has already taken down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the Confederacy's only president, and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city.

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY and REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press
 
 

NEW ORLEANS -- Workers in New Orleans have removed the last of four monuments to Confederate-era figures - a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The statue was lifted from its pedestal early Friday evening, capping a day in which hundreds gathered to gawk in a somewhat festive atmosphere.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu had proposed the removal of the monuments after the 2015 massacre of nine black parishioners at a South Carolina church. The gunman was an avowed racist who brandished Confederate battle flags in photos. The mass shooting recharged debate over whether Confederate emblems represent racism or an honorable heritage

Landrieu said Friday afternoon that the monuments represent a "sanitized" view of the Confederacy. He added that they were erected years after the Civil War ended by people who wanted to show that white supremacy still held sway in the city.

The City Council approved Landrieu's proposal to remove the monuments in 2015.

__

Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans and Jesse J. Holland in Washington contributed to this report.

