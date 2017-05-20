Gen. Lee the last Confederate statue removed in New Orleans

Workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

CORRECTS TITLE FROM PRESIDENT TO GENERAL Workers prepare to take down the statue of Robert E. Lee, former general of the Confederacy, which stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017. The city is completing the Southern city's removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2015 file photo, the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee stands in Lee Circle in New Orleans. The city of New Orleans plans to take down the confederate statue on Friday, May 18, 2017, completing the southern cityâs removal of four Confederate-related statues that some called divisive.

New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, center, talks to masked workers wearing helmets and bulletproof vests, as they prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Workers wearing masks, helmets and bulletproof vests prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

New Orleans Fire Department superintendent, chief Timothy McConnell, right, talks with a masked worker wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest, as they prepare to take down the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, who commanded Confederate armies fighting the United States in the Civil War, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Melanie Morel-Ensminger, a Unitarian minister from New Orleans, who is in favor of the removal of confederate monuments, watches as workers prepare to take down the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Quess More, form the group Take 'Em Down NOLA, talks to the crowd as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, background, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Heather Stanfield dances in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

Roscoe Adair 6, draws a heart with chalk in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

A man rides a unicycle in the street as workers prepare to take down the statue of former Confederate general Robert E. Lee, which stands over 100 feet tall, in Lee Circle in New Orleans, Friday, May 19, 2017.

