posted: 5/20/2017 7:00 AM

The Latest: Trump lands in Saudi Arabia

  • President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Col. Casey D. Eaton, Commander, 89th Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base prepares to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, May 19, 2017, for his first international trip as president

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad (all times local):

9:43 a.m.

President Donald Trump is opening his first trip abroad since taking office, touching down in Saudi Arabia after an overnight flight from Washington.

Trump's visit is aimed at building stronger partnerships to combat terrorism in the region. He's also hoping to move past the controversies engulfing his administration.

Trump flew to Riyadh overnight on Air Force One. He's the only American president to make Saudi Arabia, or any majority Muslim country, his first stop overseas as president. The scheduling choice is designed in part to show respect to the region after months of harsh anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric.

Trump will also travel to Israel, have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and attend the NATO summit in Brussels and the Group of 7 meeting in Sicily.

