Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 5/20/2017 10:42 AM

Decatur man arrested in shooting of 12-year-old boy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DECATUR, Ill. -- A 23-year-old Decatur man faces charges in connection with the shootings of another man and a 12-year-old boy.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2r3o9Mh ) Saturday that Tresean Washington was arrested Friday afternoon not far from a home where the boy and a 20-year-old man were wounded Wednesday.

Washington was arrested by officers in a special police task force and a street crimes unit. He is being held in the Macon County Jail on attempted murder charges. A bond hearing was scheduled for Saturday.

The boy was shot multiple times and was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

Police say the 20-year-old man was treated at an area hospital and later released.

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account