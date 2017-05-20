Decatur man arrested in shooting of 12-year-old boy

hello

DECATUR, Ill. -- A 23-year-old Decatur man faces charges in connection with the shootings of another man and a 12-year-old boy.

The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports (http://bit.ly/2r3o9Mh ) Saturday that Tresean Washington was arrested Friday afternoon not far from a home where the boy and a 20-year-old man were wounded Wednesday.

Washington was arrested by officers in a special police task force and a street crimes unit. He is being held in the Macon County Jail on attempted murder charges. A bond hearing was scheduled for Saturday.

The boy was shot multiple times and was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

Police say the 20-year-old man was treated at an area hospital and later released.

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com