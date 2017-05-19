NEW YORK -- Prosecutors: Suspect in Times Square crash claimed he wanted to 'kill them all' and said police should have shot him.
updated: 5/19/2017 10:12 AM
Prosecutors: Suspect in Times Square crash claimed he wanted to 'kill them all' and said police should have shot him
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.