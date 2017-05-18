IN Forecast

IN Forecast for Saturday, May 20, 2017

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Anderson;Not as warm;73;58;ENE;8;70%;41%;5

Auburn;Cooler with some sun;67;51;E;7;64%;32%;6

Bloomington;A t-storm or two;78;66;E;6;72%;70%;5

Columbus;A t-storm or two;79;66;E;6;69%;71%;5

Eagle Creek;A t-storm around;75;61;ENE;7;68%;55%;5

Elkhart;Cooler;67;53;E;10;63%;34%;6

Evansville;A t-storm or two;85;68;ESE;6;67%;82%;6

Fort Wayne;Partly sunny, cooler;69;52;E;8;62%;33%;6

Gary;Cooler;59;54;E;12;63%;44%;4

Goshen;Cooler;67;52;E;10;61%;33%;6

Huntingburg;A t-storm or two;81;66;ESE;4;77%;81%;6

Indianapolis;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;E;7;69%;60%;5

Knox;Cooler with some sun;66;53;E;9;60%;40%;5

Kokomo;Cooler;70;57;E;9;70%;44%;5

Lafayette;Cooler;68;57;E;9;74%;44%;5

Muncie;Not as warm;74;57;ENE;8;66%;44%;5

Peru;Cooler but pleasant;69;55;E;9;72%;44%;5

Shelbyville;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;E;8;68%;66%;5

South Bend;Cooler;68;52;E;10;58%;36%;6

Terre Haute;A t-storm or two;75;64;E;8;74%;70%;5

Warsaw;Cooler;67;52;E;8;65%;35%;6

