IN Forecast for Saturday, May 20, 2017
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Anderson;Not as warm;73;58;ENE;8;70%;41%;5
Auburn;Cooler with some sun;67;51;E;7;64%;32%;6
Bloomington;A t-storm or two;78;66;E;6;72%;70%;5
Columbus;A t-storm or two;79;66;E;6;69%;71%;5
Eagle Creek;A t-storm around;75;61;ENE;7;68%;55%;5
Elkhart;Cooler;67;53;E;10;63%;34%;6
Evansville;A t-storm or two;85;68;ESE;6;67%;82%;6
Fort Wayne;Partly sunny, cooler;69;52;E;8;62%;33%;6
Gary;Cooler;59;54;E;12;63%;44%;4
Goshen;Cooler;67;52;E;10;61%;33%;6
Huntingburg;A t-storm or two;81;66;ESE;4;77%;81%;6
Indianapolis;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;63;E;7;69%;60%;5
Knox;Cooler with some sun;66;53;E;9;60%;40%;5
Kokomo;Cooler;70;57;E;9;70%;44%;5
Lafayette;Cooler;68;57;E;9;74%;44%;5
Muncie;Not as warm;74;57;ENE;8;66%;44%;5
Peru;Cooler but pleasant;69;55;E;9;72%;44%;5
Shelbyville;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;E;8;68%;66%;5
South Bend;Cooler;68;52;E;10;58%;36%;6
Terre Haute;A t-storm or two;75;64;E;8;74%;70%;5
Warsaw;Cooler;67;52;E;8;65%;35%;6
_____
_____
