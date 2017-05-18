Breaking News Bar
 
Reactions to the death of Fox News founder Roger Ailes

  • FILE - In this July 24, 2006 file photo, Roger Ailes, chairman and chief executive officer of Fox News, listens as anchor Shepard Smith, seen on screens in front and behind him, as Smith talks to the audience via satellite from Israel, at the Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Fox News said on Thursday, May 18, 2017, that Ailes has died. He was 77.

NEW YORK -- "He has dramatically and forever changed the political and the media landscape singlehandedly for the better." - Sean Hannity.

"Deeply saddened by death of Roger Ailes. He had many critics and like ALL of us his sins, but I remember a great patriot, friend and boss." - Fox commentator, former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

"Roger Ailes died this morning, our deepest sympathies to Beth and his son Zach. Roger was a media genius, good friend and great American." - Lou Dobbs.

"Roger Ailes founded one of the most important and successful media outlets in American history. I will miss his friendship dearly. RIP." - Laura Ingraham.

"Rest in peace Roger Ailes, you made a difference in this nation, a very great difference." - Country rock star Charlie Daniels.

