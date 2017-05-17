Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 5/17/2017 8:05 AM

Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady had a concussion last year

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired May 17, 2017, that Brady suffered a concussion last year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen, left, and Tom Brady attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. Bundchen told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired May 17, 2017, that Brady suffered a concussion last year. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Gisele Bundchen says her husband Tom Brady suffered a concussion in 2016, the year the Patriots began a season in which the star quarterback led the Patriots to another Super Bowl title.

The Brazilian supermodel told "CBS This Morning" in an interview that aired Wednesday that Brady does have concussions, but "we don't talk about it." She added that she doesn't feel that the aggressive nature of football is healthy. Bundchen was responding to a question from interviewer Charlie Rose about Brady's comments that Bundchen wanted him to retire.

Brady started in 12 regular season games and three playoff games last season, including the Super Bowl. He sat out the first four games last season while serving a suspension over the "Deflategate" scandal.

Brady was not listed on the team's injury report for a concussion or head injury at any point during either the 2016 calendar year or the 2016 season. The team did report leg, thigh and ankle injuries for him during that span.

The Patriots declined to comment on the report. A league spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account