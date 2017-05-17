South Carolina's Dawn Staley receives NY Athletic Club award

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The awards keep coming for South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

The Gamecocks women's basketball coach was honored Tuesday night by the New York Athletic Club, receiving the Winged Foot Award that goes to the head coach of the national champions. South Carolina and Staley won their first title last month with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State.

The New York Athletic Club has given out the Winged Foot Award to the women's championship coach since 1999. It has recognized the men's basketball national championship coach since 1996.

Staley led the Gamecocks to their fourth straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title and third straight league tournament crown before winning the NCAA Tournament.