Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 5/17/2017 9:26 AM

South Carolina's Dawn Staley receives NY Athletic Club award

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The awards keep coming for South Carolina's Dawn Staley.

The Gamecocks women's basketball coach was honored Tuesday night by the New York Athletic Club, receiving the Winged Foot Award that goes to the head coach of the national champions. South Carolina and Staley won their first title last month with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State.

The New York Athletic Club has given out the Winged Foot Award to the women's championship coach since 1999. It has recognized the men's basketball national championship coach since 1996.

Staley led the Gamecocks to their fourth straight Southeastern Conference regular-season title and third straight league tournament crown before winning the NCAA Tournament.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account