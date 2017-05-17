Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/17/2017 12:29 PM

Justice tells seminary grads religious liberty under threat

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, right, receives an honorary degree from Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, right, receives an honorary degree from Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito speaks during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito speaks during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, top, and Bishop Timothy Senior, processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, top, and Bishop Timothy Senior, processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, left, lifts Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's hand after presenting him with an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, left, lifts Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's hand after presenting him with an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, left, speaks while Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, center, and Bishop Timothy Senior, center left, listen during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, left, speaks while Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, center, and Bishop Timothy Senior, center left, listen during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

    Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has told graduates at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia freedom of religion and freedom of speech are essential to a democracy and are under threat in the United States.

Alito made the remarks during Wednesday's ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo (bor-oh-MAY'-oh) Seminary near Wynnewood.

He warns of what he sees as an increasing impulse to ban speech some people might find offensive. He says religious liberty is being tested.

Alito quoted his own dissent in the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage case and cited reactions to other cases he says show hostility toward people with traditional moral beliefs.

He urged the graduates to "keep the flame" of those freedoms in "the hearts of our fellow Americans."

Alito was awarded an honorary degree.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account