Justice tells seminary grads religious liberty under threat

Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, left, speaks while Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, center, and Bishop Timothy Senior, center left, listen during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, left, lifts Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's hand after presenting him with an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, accompanied by his wife Martha-Ann, Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput, top, and Bishop Timothy Senior, processes from a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa.,Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito speaks during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, right, receives an honorary degree from Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput during a graduation ceremony in Saint Martin of Tours Chapel at the Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Wynnewood, Pa., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Associated Press

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has told graduates at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia freedom of religion and freedom of speech are essential to a democracy and are under threat in the United States.

Alito made the remarks during Wednesday's ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo (bor-oh-MAY'-oh) Seminary near Wynnewood.

He warns of what he sees as an increasing impulse to ban speech some people might find offensive. He says religious liberty is being tested.

Alito quoted his own dissent in the Supreme Court's landmark same-sex marriage case and cited reactions to other cases he says show hostility toward people with traditional moral beliefs.

He urged the graduates to "keep the flame" of those freedoms in "the hearts of our fellow Americans."

Alito was awarded an honorary degree.