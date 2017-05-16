Trout homers in fourth straight game as Angels win

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tyler Saladino, right, throws out Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout at first as third baseman Todd Frazier watches during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu, right, is congratulated by Avisail Garcia after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey crouches on the mound as he gives up a three-run home run to Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun, right, is congratulated by Danny Espinosa, left, and Cameron Maybin after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, hits a solo home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Kevan Smith watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Mike Trout homered for the fourth consecutive game, helping the Los Angeles Angels top the Chicago White Sox 5-3 on Monday night.

The Angels scored each of their runs via the long ball. Kole Calhoun hit a three-run homer to right in the fifth inning and Trout followed with a drive to left. Martin Maldonado homered in the seventh inning.

It was the first set of back-to-back homers this season for Los Angeles. Trout became the first Angel to hit a home run in four consecutive days since Mark Trumbo in May 2012.

Angels right-hander Jesse Chavez (3-5) pitched seven-plus innings and Bud Norris got four outs for his eighth save. The White Sox put runners on first and second with two out in the ninth, but Kevan Smith struck out looking to end the game.

Jose Abreu hit a two-run homer for Chicago, and Tyler Saladino had an RBI triple. Mike Pelfrey (0-4) allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Leury Garcia hit a leadoff single in the fourth for Chicago's first baserunner. After Melky Cabrera lined out, Abreu hit a drive to right-center for his sixth homer.

Saladino's big hit made it 3-0 in the fifth, but the Angels responded in the bottom half. It was Calhoun's fifth homer of the season and No. 12 for Trout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: C Geovany Soto was moved to the 60-day disabled list after it was determined he will have arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Tuesday in Chicago. The surgery will be done to remove debridement with loose body removal in his right elbow. ... RHP James Shields (right lat strain) is expected to start a throwing program on Tuesday.

Angels: RHP Huston Street (right lat strain) is expected to throw to hitters this week in Arizona. ... RHP Mike Morin (neck tightness) is expected to throw to hitters Tuesday. ... RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder inflammation) had a doctor visit on Monday but results weren't yet available. ... INF Yunel Escobar (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, and INF Jefrey Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Derek Holland (3-3, 2.43 ERA) allowed three home runs in his last start Thursday against the Twins. He had given up just three home runs all season. Holland has pitched five quality starts in his last seven outings. His 2.43 ERA is 10th-lowest in the majors.

Angels: RHP JC Ramirez (3-3, 4.20 ERA) has a 12.00 ERA in the first inning since being moved into the starting rotation. Yet, he is tied for the most wins (three) of any pitcher on staff. He allowed five runs in seven innings in his last start Thursday against Detroit, a 7-1 loss.

