Cruz, Seager power Mariners to 6-5 win over Athletics

hello

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Yonder Alonso pulls off his batting gear after striking out swinging to end the top of the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura leads-off from first base behind as Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea throws in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea, left, and catcher Stephen Vogt talk after Manaea loaded the bases against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Ben Gamel twists away from an inside pitch to walk with the bases loaded against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis homers against the Seattle Mariners in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo reacts as he leaves the game after being relieved against the Oakland Athletics in the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager, left, lets out a yell after being greeted at home by Guillermo Heredia on Seager's two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz raises his arms as he crosses home on his two-run home run, as Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt stands nearby in the second inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarrod Dyson tumbles after snagging a fly ball from Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 15, 2017, in Seattle. Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager each hit a two-run homer, and Yovani Gallardo pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners made the most of four hits to hold off the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Monday night.

Oakland scored twice in the ninth when Mariners closer Edwin Diaz walked four of the five batters he faced to force in a run. Tony Zych relieved, and the second run scored on Khris Davis' groundout. After an intentional walk to Yonder Alonso loaded the bases again, Zych struck out Adam Rosales looking on a 3-2 pitch for his first major league save.

Cruz's home run, his ninth, put Seattle up 4-0 in the second as the Mariners capitalized on five walks by Sean Manaea (1-3), activated earlier in the day off the disabled list.