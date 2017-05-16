'This is a democracy': Int'l court may be next for Duterte

House majority leader Representative Rodolfo Farinas, center, gestures during a hearing by the Justice Committee on an impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the House of Representative in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday, May 15, 2017. Philippine lawmakers have killed the impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 29, 2017 file photo, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing the media following the conclusion of the 30th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, Philippines. Philippine lawmakers have killed an impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown. The Justice Committee of the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Duterte allies, declared Monday, May 15 during the first hearing on the matter that there was insufficient substance to proceed. Associated Press

Rep. Gary Alejano, fourth from right, watches as members of the Justice Committee stand up to be counted as they vote during a hearing on the impeachment complaint that he filed against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at the House of Representatives in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday, May 15, 2017. Philippine lawmakers have killed the impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown. Associated Press

Rep. Gary Alejano gestures as he tries to defend the impeachment complaint he filed against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during a Justice Committee hearing at the House of Representatives in metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday, May 15, 2017. Philippine lawmakers have killed the impeachment complaint accusing President Rodrigo Duterte of crimes against humanity for the thousands of people who have died in his anti-drug crackdown. Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledges that allegations he induced extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs could be raised to the International Criminal Court after an impeachment case failed in the House of Representatives.

"Yeah, he can go ahead. He is free to do it. This is a democracy," Duterte said Tuesday in reaction to a lawmaker saying he was considering bringing a case against the Philippine leader to the court in The Hague, Netherlands.

The impeachment complaint killed by a House committee Monday accused Duterte of multiple murders and crimes against humanity for adopting a state policy of inducing police and vigilantes into killing more than 8,000 suspected drug users and dealers outside the rule of law.